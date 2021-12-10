“Carmen Salinas could have woken up in six months” | .

“Carmen Salinas could have awakened in six months”, that would be the hopeful prognosis that the doctors of the first actress would have shared after having indicated that there was no hope that she would wake up again.

It was Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv, who shared that diagnosis that the family would know and by which María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, daughter of Carmen Salinas LozanoHe continued with the hope of seeing his mother awake again.

Let us remember that after the stroke that Carmen Salinas suffered on November 11 of this year, the doctors, four specialists to be exact, assured the family that there was no hope that the actress would wake up again, that is, come out of the coma. natural in which he was as a result of the hemorrhage.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas, her family faced each other in the hospital, they say

However, according to El Arguenderito, there was hope that in six more months the producer and Televisa icon would wake up, in addition to the fact that the family would have reported improvement in terms of the actress’s bleeding, which would already be non-existent according to CT scans.

Despite the fact that the stroke had given way to Carmen Salinas’ brain, it should be noted that there was already damage, which according to the doctors was in the area of ​​consciousness, which had prevented her from waking up.

“Carmen Salinas could have woken up in six months.” Photo: Instagram.

María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas shared after the announcement of her mother’s departure that she had high hopes that she would wake up because Carmelita opened her eyes, although her pupils were quite dilated, she also pointed out that the famous actress and one of the most beloved in the world of the show had reflections.

We were very hopeful because she opened her eyes, her pupil dilated, she had reflexes, we said that my mother was going to get ahead. I asked the Virgin of Guadalupe to wake me up, shared Carmen Salinas’ daughter.

However, even if the miracle had come for Carmen Salinas placeholder image In six months and waking up, the outlook would not be the most encouraging, as they assure that the consequences that it could present were unknown and that they could range from losing sight, to losing speech and swallowing, something very complicated especially for a woman so active at 82 years of age.

The producer Juan Osorio shared on social networks the news that the iconic actress had died and later, the expressions of affection and condolences for the famous 68-year-old woman arrived immediately.