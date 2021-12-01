Is Carmen Salinas leaving Mexico? Would there be hope? | Instagram

Could Carmen Salinas leave Mexico very soon? It is rumored that María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, daughter of the beloved first actress, could be looking at the options to take her mother to receive medical attention in the United States.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the daughter of Carmen Salinas Lozano and who has the last word in all decisions about the actress’s health would be considering the option of transferring her mother to the neighboring country now that the bleeding is giving way in the brain of the television star.

The journalist shared that very soon the daughter of “La Corcholata” could accept the support that Eugenio Derbez gave her to transfer the actress from My fortune is loving you to a clinic in the United States.

In recent days and despite a dark outlook for Carmen Salinas, good news has been shared, such as that the hemorrhage is giving way in her brain and that there would be the possibility that even in her natural coma, the famous woman would be listening to her family , for which the doctors would assure they would do studies.

However, and even without having medical evidence, María Eugenia assures that her mother does listen to her and even that she talks, this through grimaces and others. According to Carmelita Salinas’ daughter, she would have responded with a grimace when he questioned whether they should transfer her to the United States.

Is Carmen Salinas leaving Mexico? Daughter would make a radical decision. Photo: Reformation.

Previously, Salinas’s only daughter had happily shared that her mother had moved her feet or made other types of movements; However, the experts took away her hopes by assuring that they were involuntary movements, reflexes that she did not control.

Remember that Carmen Salinas placeholder image She was found passed out in the bathroom of her home by her employees, who quickly transferred her to the nearest hospital, later the bad news was given that it was a stroke and that the outlook was not the best.

After days in hospital, it was four specialists who assessed the state of the leading telenovela actress and all concluded that the affected area was that of consciousness, a situation for which she would not wake up from the natural coma in which she finds herself. . Doctors stressed that there is no evidence that someone in this situation has woken up.

For her part, her daughter María Eugenia shared that even weeks, months or years, her mother will continue to receive life support and everything necessary to keep her alive until she wakes up.