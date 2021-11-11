Carmen Salinas, assure family is “preparing for the worst” | Reform

Even the priest! Apparently the state of health of the dear is so bad actress Carmen Salinas, who is said to have told her family members to prepare for the worst and for what will follow.

According to Dael Quiroz, from Arguende TV, Gustavo Briones, nephew of Carmen Salinas Lozano would have revealed that the health of the actress and producer is really serious, so the doctors would have told them to be prepared for the worst.

Dael indicated that the relatives would even be watching a priest to fire the famous television star, who would be in a coma in intensive care after having suffered a stroke.

No details have been provided on the health status of Carmelita Salinas only that she is really very serious and that it would be the cerebrovascular disease that would have sent her from the emergency room to the hospital and would have her intubated.

It turned out that the actress had felt bad since last Friday; However, it was not detailed what the actress of My fortune is loving and producer of great successes such as Aventurera felt.

It was at two hours this Thursday that Carmen Salinas was admitted to an emergency hospital in the Roma neighborhood. At an early hour, his nephew Gustavo Briones shared the bad news through a brief statement that made it clear that the situation was delicate.

The Salinas family shares with them that the lead actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her, as Briones expressed.

Salinas’s nephew shared for the Hoy Program that it would be at noon when the doctors would share a medical report that they would make known to the media and followers of the artist.

It was during the broadcast of this morning that Shanik Berman ended up in tears when he found out the news and how delicate the beloved is Carmelita Salinas, who is current on television in the soap opera My fortune is loving you.

In this soap opera, Carmen shares credits with David Zepeda, who plays her grandson and treats the lead actress with great affection. Without a doubt, this woman has managed to win the hearts of Mexicans either with her talent for dancing or for always having an opinion on any subject of the show in Mexico.