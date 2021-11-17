. Carmen Salinas has been in a coma since last week

It has been almost a week since the actress Carmen Salinas had to be admitted to the emergency room in a hospital in the Mexican capital, after being found by her employees of the service fainted at her home, and news has circulated on different social networks that indicate that the legendary actress had died.

And trying to clarify the status of the Mexican film and television star, Carmelita’s family shared a message on the Instagram account of the beloved actress, where they denied that the artist has died and assured that she is still in a coma, but with life.

In her message, the family of Carmen Salinas took the opportunity to thank the public for the affection shown towards the actress, and the different prayer chains that have been carried out for the recovery of the renowned Corcholata.

“To the general public, and the media: We appreciate the prayers that you have raised for the speedy recovery of the leading actress. We reiterate that so far she remains in a natural coma. We deny any information about his death, “said the letter shared on Instagram.

But the message did not end there, but allegedly, malicious people would be falsely requesting money for the actress, to which the family asked not to be fooled.

“We let you know that neither the family nor their loved ones are asking for money in any way,” they concluded in their publication, which occurred just after Carmelita Salinas’ daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, gave hope of a possible recovery of the actress, who has apparently reacted to small stimuli such as tickling her feet.

Although the initial diagnosis on Carmelita’s health indicated that the actress suffered a stroke that put her in a coma, her daughter added that what she would have suffered was not a stroke but a hemorrhage.

The message from the family about Carmelita’s state reassured the actress’s followers a bit, who added to the long list of positive messages so that the Mexican would soon recover.

“Praying for my dearest Carmelita every day 🙏 a big hug to all her family ❤️”, “May God bless you ❤️🇧🇷”, “you are going to get well” and “BLESSINGSSSS AND STRENGTH IN GOD WHO WILL HEAL”, were some from the comments of the admirers of the great Carmelite.