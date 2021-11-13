Carmen Salinas will never wake up, the revelation of the doctors | Reform

The damage is irreversible! Three neurologists have evaluated the first actress Carmen Salinas and the conclusion has been the same, the brain damage she has suffered causes the Televisa star never to wake up.

It was Jorge Nieto, his godson and “false” nephew who revealed that the specialists indicated that Carmen Salinas Lozano had irreversible damage to a very important area of ​​his brain after suffering a stroke last Wednesday.

Experts agreed that the actress, remembered by many as The cork, you will not wake up from the natural coma in which you find yourself since the affected area is that of consciousness, so your ability to wake up has vanished.

It was indicated that it was the arterial hypertension that Salinas has suffered since the death of his son Pedro Plascencia that would develop the stroke that today he has in this critical health condition in which he is diagnosed as delicate but stable.

It is said that the Carmelita Salinas spill was something sudden since she had not felt bad and that in addition to that, that day I work normally in the Televisa forums, remember that she is part of the cast of the new telenovela My fortune is loving You.

Her nephew Gustavo Briones shared to the media that they were at work and had dinner when they got home, she watched his soap opera and left. It was reported that an hour later the actress was found passed out in her bathroom.

It was the people who work with Salinas who realized what had happened and spoke with Briones informing him that they were already on their way to the hospital with the famous actress. Unfortunately, they were informed at the hospital that he had suffered a stroke and was in a natural coma.

From the first moment the family communicated to the media and followers of the actress what was happening and they have shared the medical reports that have been provided to them, unfortunately there is no good news.

The granddaughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image He pointed out that all the actress’s organs are functioning normally; however, the star cannot wake up from the coma it is in. Yesterday the media organized a mass for the health of Salinas, which was held at noon and was broadcast on YouTube so that his followers could be part of it.