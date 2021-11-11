Carmen Salinas, could disconnect her soon, “It would no longer be life” | Reform

Devastated! This is how the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas, who at any moment could make the decision to disconnect one of the greatest icons of Mexican television.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, the group of journalists is managing that the nephew of Carmen Salinas LozanoGustavo Briones would have shared that the doctors advised the family to disconnect the producer.

In the midst of such unfortunate news, Quiroz assured that a miracle will be expected, highlighting that he believes that they do exist, really “it would no longer be life” for the actress, since the stroke that she presented would have affected her a lot.

The journalist stressed that a few years ago Carmelita Salinas would have made her will specifying what it is for each person when she is absent, but she also stipulated something very important, that in case of a condition like the one she is experiencing, she wanted to be disconnected, being this his last will.

So far it is unknown if the family will finally respect the desire of the beloved Televisa actress and will order her disconnection, since it should be remembered that the famous is intubated and in intensive care, this after having suffered a cerebrovascular event. Relatives have made it clear that all the television star’s organs function normally, except for having to be assisted to breathe.

Carmen Salinas, they could disconnect her soon, “It would no longer be life.” Photo: Reformation.

Quiroz also shared that Televisa had already contacted the relatives of Carmen Salinas and they would already be organizing a tribute for the former PRI deputy for the weekend, recalling her enormous artistic career.

It was also indicated by the production of the telenovela of which she is part of the cast, My fortune is loving you, that out of respect for the actress, her character would be “hidden” for a while; However, it transpired that they would be in talks with the also first actress Ana Martín to cover the beloved Carmelita.

The family of Carmen Salinas placeholder image He indicated that it will be at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX time) that a medical report will be given again to know how the state of health of Salinas continues. His granddaughter and nephew Gustavio Briones came out to speak to the media a couple of hours ago and are visibly affected by the situation.

The granddaughter of “La Corcholata” did not want to give more details about the actress’s health since her voice was broken and she said she could not talk about it (because of the feeling). Meanwhile famous and not famous are in prayer for a miracle for the dear Carmelite.