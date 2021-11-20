Carmen Salinas, the family decision, “Weeks, months or years” | Instagram

Decision made! The family of the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas has made a decision about her state of health and what follows for one of the greats of television and it has been the one that nobody expected, because despite everything, they want to keep her alive.

The final decision has been made by the only living daughter of Carmen Salinas Lozano, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, and it has been announced to the media that weeks, months or years will continue to keep the famous woman “connected”.

Despite the diagnoses of four neurological experts who assure he will not wake up and that the only outcome in this story is the worst; Even after the producer also had a health crisis last Thursday, her daughter has decided that they will continue to give Carmelita life support to breathe and take care of her lungs to keep them healthy.

This decision goes against the thinking of many people close to the actress; However, as his only daughter, it is only María Eugenia who will make any decision and will have the last word.

People who want to Carmen Salinas placeholder image They assure that they should respect the advance directive that is assured signed in which she asked not to keep her connected in a situation like the one she is currently living in. In addition, they indicate that the star has suffered enough for the loss of his son Pedrito for 27 years and that he wanted to be by his side.

In addition to the above, the doctors point out that if “the miracle” occurred and that the actress of My fortune is to love you woke up, she would do it with endless sequels and would take a long rehabilitation, which would make it impossible for many conditions, such as work, something she has never stopped doing.

Given this perspective, the production of My fortune is Amarte has shared that it would be the actress María Rojo who would replace Carmen Salinas in her character as Magos, a key piece in the story starring David Zepeda.

In the story, Magos is a strong grandmother who takes care of her grandchildren, including Chente (Zepeda), but keeps a huge secret, she is diagnosed with cancer, a disease that she decides to face in secret so as not to worry her family. There are those who assure that this character had the actress quite sad, thinking about the end, about those who have already left and having her quite nostalgic.