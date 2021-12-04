Carmen Salinas, her current state of health, “Clings to life” | Instagram

“She clings to life”, the beloved actress Carmen Salinas continues in the fight for her life, to wake up again and enjoy her family; however, the picture has not changed much.

As shared by his granddaughter Carmen Plascencia, Carmen Salinas Lozano She does not stop fighting and continue to fight although the changes have not been noticeable since last Tuesday when it was revealed that the stroke of the famous actress was on the decline and that she breathes on her own at intervals.

To say for Plascencia, the producer also has an automatic respirator that when she feels an inhalation of it is deactivated so that it is by itself that she breathes. For his part, his nephew and right hand, Gustavo Briones shared that they speak a lot to the famous actress with the hope that she will soon return and be able to respond to them.

These statements come amid rumors that the family would be thinking of transferring Carmen Salinas to the United States next week. According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, her only daughter would have decided to transfer in search of hope for her mother. They assure that the trip would be in a special medical helicopter that a politician would provide them with the aim of keeping the actress stable along the way.

Carmen Salinas, her current health status, “She clings to life.” Photo: Instagram.

Many consider that the best thing would be to let the lead actress rest now, since four specialists agreed that the Televisa star would have suffered irreversible damage in the area of ​​consciousness, which would prevent her from waking up from the natural coma in which she finds herself. Adding that there is no medical history that someone in these conditions has woken up.

Recall that the family revealed that Carmen Salinas was found passed out in her bathroom after arriving from working on the Televisa forums, watching her soap opera and having a quiet dinner. It was after the dreaded diagnosis arrived, stroke, but it was necessary to wait to know the total reality.

It was three doctors who attended Carmen Salinas placeholder image; However, faced with the discouraging outlook, the family brought in a fourth expert, from abroad; however, the conclusion was the same.

The supposed transfer of the star to the neighboring country could be a hope that it would be seen by other specialists and would have access to more treatments and analyzes, but probably, the diagnosis would be the same and there are those who say “they only make her suffer.”