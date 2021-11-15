Carmen Salinas, family would lose their temper in the middle of the hospital | Instagram

The health of Carmelita Salinas It continues to give something to talk about and more after the tough decision that the family of the first actress has in their hands, to disconnect it or not. It is said that the family lost their temper and this ended in a tough confrontation in the middle of the hospital.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, two nephews of Carmen Salinas Lozano They would have lost control inside the hospital where the producer is also interned, which would have ended in a confrontation with harsh offenses.

The journalist assured that the cause of the bickering between the family is the difficult decision they must make on whether or not to disconnect the famous Televisa star, and even the intervention of a doctor was necessary to relax the situation.

Quiroz indicated that more than one hundred hours had already passed since it was said that the next 72 hours of Carmen Salinas were crucial to know if there would be hope for a recovery or not, so some of the relatives say it is time to make a decision.

They indicate that part of the family assures that they must let Carmelita Salinas rest and end the uncertainty of having her in that state, while others have hope after it is said she moved her feet and waited for the miracle or that it was God who finally gave it to her. take it, it had even been rumored that there were those who wanted to take her to the United States in search of hope.

In said YouTube show program, it was shared that the doctor would intervene in the family discussion to highlight that the movements of Carmen Salinas placeholder image they are actually reflections and not part of her consciousness or something that she has wished to do as such. It should be remembered that the three neurologists who treated the talented actress concluded that the damage is irreversible, that it is not operable and that the affected area is that of consciousness, so Salinas would not wake up again; They also indicated that apart from their hypertension, all the other organs function normally.

As Carmen has always done, the family has respected her style and kept the media and her followers aware of what is happening with her health. It was revealed that it was a stroke as a result of her hypertension that led her to be hospitalized in an emergency, intubated and placed in intensive care, Carmen Salinas is in a natural coma and her state is stationary.