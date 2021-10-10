Carmen Salinas “Filthy pig” attacks Lalo Mora | Instagram

One of the actresses most loved by the Mexican people is Carmen Salinas, who has stood out for her humor and her sincere way of saying things, which is why she recently attacked Lalo Mora due to their behavior.

For Carmen Salinas placeholder image The musical artist Lalo Mora is a person who has no morals, not being the first to rant against him, however it was she who starred in a confrontation against him.

The behavior that the interpreter of “Laurita Garza” has had lately has not been the most exemplary, especially for a person of his age, who is supposed to have greater maturity and prudence.

Recently, a series of Internet users as well as personalities from both the media and entertainment have expressed themselves against the singer of norteño music, however it has been precisely Carmelita Salinas who has been projected mainly against Mora.

WHAT DID LALO MORA DO?

Recently some videos began to leak where he was seen next to some fans, who were surely excited to meet one of their idols, however this emotion would last very little due to his actions.

In the videos it can be seen that the interpreter of “My new house” forcibly kissed one of his followers, he was also inappropriately touching several young people who were taking pictures with him.

Those in charge of sharing the images where Lalo Mora appeared were the hosts of the Hoy program, who revealed the opinion of Carmen Salinas placeholder image about the musical artist, we will share it with you right away.

WHAT DID CARMEN SALINAS SAY?

The famous 82-year-old actress is the grandmother of 6 granddaughters as she herself mentioned, so she said that the fact that she thought that a jerk like him could take advantage of them gave her enormous anger.

He mentioned that he was a “filthy old pig” for the actions he had committed against some young women.

He commented that he did not understand why he had done it, if he had fellow singers and friends who were very respectful to his fans.

My other colleagues, I have not seen them do that filthy thing, who does that … You are sick, “Carmelita commented.

Internet users when seeing said video immediately began to protest and agree against the accusations that were made against him as expected, perhaps he took advantage of his position and popularity, however it is something that does not give him the right to take advantage of his fanatics.