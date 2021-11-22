Carmen Salinas, her nephew talks about what happened, “it was already there” | Mexico Agency

Given the rumors that the beloved Carmen Salinas had fallen into a coma due to alleged medical negligence, her nephew and right hand Gustavo Briones came out to speak with TV and Notes and revealed that in reality “the damage was already there.”

The nephew of Carmen Salinas Lozano He was sincere when he shared with the famous magazine that it was three ambulances that came at great speed to the emergency call to attend to the famous first actress.

The actress of My fortune is loving you would have been found passed out in her bathroom by her workers and 911 was called for support, Briones assured that they barely dialed and were already hearing the sirens of the ambulances arriving at the house.

The family shared that they were charged 4,000 pesos for the transfer of the also producer to the hospital; However, Gustavo Briones clarified that it was not a claim and that it was a private ambulance that carried out the transfer.

The relative shared that Carmelita Salinas was taken to the nearest hospital, ten minutes from her home by car; However, he assures him it seemed an eternity due to the situation in which they were and surely he was very fast in the ambulance.

Later it was questioned whether it was negligence that caused Carmen Salinas to end up in a natural coma, something that the actress’s nephew flatly denied, ensuring that she received timely attention.

The reporters indicated that the Televisa star remembered by many as La Corcholata would have had to be transferred to another hospital due to equipment failures for the required CT scans; however, Briones pointed out that this was not a factor in his state of health since “the damage was already there.”

So far, the media, loved ones and followers of the actress are keeping an eye on her state of health that seems stationary and day by day the hopes that she will wake up vanish.

It has transpired that four specialists, including a foreigner, have concluded that the damage to the brain of Carmen Salinas placeholder image It is irreversible and that the famous one has been affected in the area of ​​consciousness, which is why it will not wake up.

Despite the medical conclusions, Carmelita’s daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas has determined that her mother will not be disconnected and will remain on life support for weeks, months or years. Salinas’s daughter is the one who has the last word in decisions about her health and despite criticism that she should let her mother rest, she continues in the faith that she will wake up at any moment.