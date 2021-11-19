Carmen Salinas, her daughter has fired, the worst may already happen | Reform

The time has come for the daughter of Carmen Salinas, Maria Eugenia Plascencia Salinas He never imagined that it would come, because finally, he has resigned himself to saying goodbye to his mother, even though she was the one who at all times had faith that he would return from a coma when no one else did.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV yesterday at 5:00 p.m. the beloved actress Carmen Salinas placeholder image Lozano would have suffered a crisis of which no details have been given; However, this caused the medical report that the family usually shares with the press and mobilization in the hospital to be canceled.

It transpired that at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, the priest and close friend of Carmelita Salinas went to the hospital where he is to perform a collective prayer with the family in the face of the crisis in Salinas.

It is said that María Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of the also producer, has said goodbye to her mother due to the predictions of the doctors that she will not wake up again and there is only the way to leave for her.

Carmen Salinas’ daughter has tried everything, because she assures her mother deserves to live, this in the midst of contradictions of people who assure the best thing would be for her to let her rest and go with her loved ones who have left and are so strange, like her son Pedrito, her husband, El Chatito and more family and friends.



Many criticized the attitude of María Eugenia since it has been shared that the famous Televisa had an advance directive in which she pointed out that if she was in conditions like the one she is, she wanted to be disconnected.

Even if there were hopes that Carmelita would wake up, they assure that there would be sequels and they could be quite serious so that their quality of life would be very compromised and for a person over 80 years of age it is something really sad.

It was shared that the media were guarding the hospital in case something happened; However, this is no longer a guard and more reporters have gathered in the place as they point out that today could be the day that finally Carmen Salinas placeholder image rest in peace.

It should be remembered that the famous woman has been in a natural coma since last November 11, the experts indicated that it was a cerebral hemorrhage that has caused this condition and that the damage has been in the area of ​​consciousness, so the actress would not wake up .