Finally, Carmen Salinas is resting. The icon of Mexican cinema, theater and television has died on the night of December 9 at the age of 82, as has been confirmed.

It was the producer Juan Osorio Ortiz, who on many occasions indicated that Carmen Salinas Lozano it was like a second mother to him, who confirmed that finally, Carmelita is resting. The producer shared on social networks that the night of December 9 will be remembered with great sadness for the actress’s departure; however, there is a great legacy he has left.

This night will be remembered with great sadness, Carmelita Salinas is already with God, leaving us a great legacy, were the words of Niurka Marcos’ ex.

Let us remember that in the long career of Carmelita Salinas she participated in more than 20 soap operas, more than 100 films and a dozen plays.

Televisa, a company to which he was faithful for many years, also expressed the unfortunate death of Carmen Salinas, offering condolences to her family and followers of this great actress and producer.

The entertainment world is dressed in mourning for the sensitive death of the legendary film, theater and television actress. Carmen Salinas rest in peace.

For their part, the family limited themselves to thanking the actress of My fortune is loving you for the affections and prayers, and they also asked for respect in these difficult moments.

We appreciate all the messages of support and expressions of respect towards our family. As well as the expressions of affection and prayers that they offered to our beloved Carmelita Salinas, it can be read on the official Instagram account of the actress.

It should be noted that the actress was in intensive care after suffering a stroke at home. According to the family shared, Carmelita went to work on the Televisa forums and on her return home had dinner, watched her soap opera and was later found passed out in her bathroom.

The people who worked with the famous actress quickly spoke to emergencies and it was two ambulances that came to her aid, she was quickly taken to the hospital, where the bad news arrived, a stroke, Carmelita was in a natural coma.

The family at all times was informing the media, such as Carmen Salinas placeholder image he liked him, he always responded to everything and his relationship with them was wonderful.

Subsequently, the decision of her daughter María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas to keep her alive was harshly criticized, since they assured that the actress’s daughter did not lose hope that she would wake up even if weeks, months or years were necessary.