Carmen Salinas, this was her legacy in film and television | Instagram

Carmen Salinas was one of the most complete stars in the entertainment world, the “Mexican producer“He participated in a large number of productions in the world of cinema, theater and television.

The actress, Carmen Salinas left last Thursday night at the age of 82, a news that has shocked the world of entertainment, we will remember the great legacy of the “impersonator” who was always characterized by her spontaneous nature.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image, who came to this world on December 5, 1939 in the northern city of Torreón, Coahuila, participated in more than 20 soap operas, more than 100 films and dozens of plays.

Carmen Salinas leaves a great legacy in film and television. Photo: Capture

The daughter of the marriage of Jorge Salinas Pérez Tejada and Carmen Lozano Viramontes, Carmen Salinas placeholder image, would show his first concerns towards the world of entertainment from the first grade, where he became the “star” of school festivals at the institution “Alfonso Rodríguez”.

Later, Carmen Salinas Lozano had the first approaches to the show in the fifties in a local fair in Torreón dedicated to cotton, alternated with figures of the stature of Pedro Vargas, Ana Berha Lepe, Nicolás Urcelay, among others, winning the affection from his native Torreón with his imitations of artists.

Later, the also known in the world of Mexican cinema as “The Corcholata“, he moved to Mexico City where he made his debut in 1953 at the famous Opera cinema in the central San Rafael neighborhood, his participation arose in the intermission of films.

During those same years he worked at the “Tenorio Cómico”, at the Colonial cinema, El Florida and finally at the Esperanza Iris theater, today “Mexico City Theater”.

After completing a participation in a family-style television program in 1954, the also “deputy for the PRI“Carmen Salinas, returns to her hometown invaded by the nostalgia for her people and land.

However, a year later, her father would encourage her to return to the capital to seek her fortune in the then buoyant world of show business. However, the return of the political and theatrical businesswoman, producer of “Adventuress“It wasn’t easy at the time and she had a hard time finding work.

Without a doubt, “Carmelita” as she was affectionately called by everyone after winning the affection of the public and collaborators, was a woman who transcended and remained active until a few months ago.

Salinas Lozano is an icon of Mexican popular culture, the actress, who debuted in the first telenovela of “My neighborhood“in 1964, and who until a few months ago appeared in productions such as” My fortune is loving you “, a telenovela starring Susana González and David Zepeda