Carmen Salinas, her family faced each other in the hospital, they say | .

By inheritance? As soon as the departure of the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas was announced and two of her relatives were already having a strong confrontation in the middle of the hospital, as reported.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, the protagonists of this confrontation that took place around 3:00 am were Gustavo Briones and Alejandro, both nephews of the beloved Carmen Salinas Lozano.

Quiroz assured that there were screams, disrespect and even rides among the relatives of the actress remembered for her character in La Corcholata due to decisions to be made about the remains and the rest of the also producer.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas has passed away, the farewell to the Mexican legend

The journalist shared that Briones was taking care of situations such as where Carmen Salinas would be veiled, buried and the rest, something that greatly annoyed Alejandro, the reason? All that had already been determined.

According to Alejandro, Carmelita was always clear when indicating where and how their funerals and burial would take place and even, it is said that they would even be paid for at the time it happened, so she asked Gustavo Briones to respect the decisions of the legend of Mexican cinema, theater and television.

Carmen Salinas, her family faced each other in the hospital, they say. Photo: Instagram.

The Arguenderito was clear in assuring that he does not know the reasons why Briones was making this type of preparations when everything had already been determined by Carmen Salinas; however, he assured that it could be “that the goats are gone”, as it should be remembered that for him the artist was someone very important.

Briones was not only Salinas’s nephew, he was her right hand, as her manager and more than that, they spent a lot of time together and supported her in both personal and professional situations.

There are those who claim that Carmen Salinas placeholder image He could have sensed something, because a few days after his stroke, he would have asked permission to be absent from the recordings of My fortune is loving you, something he did not normally do, so that he could go to his notary to make changes to his will.

The unfortunate news of the iconic actress’s departure went viral overnight on Thursday, December 9. María Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of Carmelita shared that it would be around 11:00 p.m. that her mother left, she would have come to see her at night and went home, and while there the news arrived that no one wanted to receive.

According to Quiroz, the family would also be quite upset with the producer Juan Osorio for anticipating to give the unfortunate news on social networks when it was something that corresponded to them, he assures that Briones expressed that they would have wanted to wait a couple of hours to accommodate the earrings and others that they had to do in the face of such unfortunate news.