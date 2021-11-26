Carmen Salinas, her family is in mourning, “rest in peace” | Reform

It rains on them in the wet! Unfortunately, the family of the beloved first actress adds one more pain to the suffering they are experiencing with the health situation of the beloved Carmen Salinas, since it has been revealed that they are in mourning.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the family of Carmen Salinas Lozano She is devastated to lose one of her loved ones, a very close nephew of the producer who even lived with her.

It transpired that the man identified as “Jimmy” was very close to Carmelita and even called her mother, while his daughter María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas called him “hand” despite actually being her cousin.

To say for Dael, Jimmy came out of respiratory arrest, apparently without warning or a health problem indicating that something was wrong with him. Surely, knowing the news this would be something really sad for the beloved actress Carmen Salinas.

Let us remember that the actress of My fortune is loving you has already been in a natural coma for two weeks after experiencing a stroke. Doctors have indicated that due to the affected area, the conscience, the famous woman could not wake up again; in addition to indicating that there is no medical history that someone in his condition has done it.

Despite what the experts said, the daughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, María Eugenia decided that her mother will remain connected to the respirator and will receive everything necessary to keep her alive in the hope that she returns, a decision that has been widely criticized.

What has also been criticized is a statement by Televisa, which indicates the decision they finally made regarding the role of “Magi” that Salinas was performing in the telenovela My fortune is loving you. It transpired that the decision that was made is to erase or redo the scenes in which Carmen Salinas appeared, this so that the image of María Rojo, the first actress who would take her role, is incorporated into the story as soon as possible.

Many assure that this decision will be harshly signaled because Magos could be the last work of the famous Televisa star and she wanted “erased” and never admired by her audience, to which she always dedicated herself. The production of Neighbors is suffering a similar case, which has to solve what will happen to Octavio Ocaña’s beloved character, “Benito Rivers.”