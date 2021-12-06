Carmen Salinas, her family is very sad, “strong setback” | INSTAGRAM

In serious danger? Carmen Salinas’s family has come out to communicate to the media that last Saturday was a “black Saturday” for them, because after some progress and hope, the health of the leading actress has suffered a sharp setback.

According to Gustavo Briones, nephew and right hand of Carmen Salinas LozanoIt was during the early hours that the bad news reached the family of the producer, as the doctors informed them of a sharp decline in their health.

It was Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv who replied the words of the family of the actress from My fortune is loving you, who made it known to the various media that Carmelita Salinas again cannot breathe on her own, which marks a setback important.

It was during the past week that the family, Carmen Plascencia and María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas reported that they were happy because improvement was seen in the famous Televisa star remembered by many for her role as “La Corcholata.”

Carmen Salinas, her family is very sad, “strong setback.” Photo: Instagram.

The daughter and granddaughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image They would have revealed that the actress was already breathing on her own and that she had a respirator that was automatic and turned off when she felt the inhalation of the famous and iconic actress.

Even after this improvement and finding in the Salinas CT scans that the bleeding was decreasing, it was rumored that Carmelita’s daughter would have already decided this week to move her to the United States, something that will probably be canceled due to this setback.

It was said that María Eugenia would seek other care, treatments and opinions for her mother in the neighboring country, which is why she would be supported by a politician to transfer Carmen Salinas in a medical helicopter with everything necessary to ensure her smooth arrival.

It should be remembered that there have been four specialists who uniformly concluded that the damage to the actress’s brain was irreversible, which was in the area of ​​consciousness and that this situation would not reawaken. The doctors were direct in ensuring that there is no medical history that a person in the famous situation has woken up again.

Carmen Salinas was found passed out in her bathroom after a day of work, dinner, and watching her soap opera; After being rushed to the nearest hospital it was revealed that the cause of her fainting would be a stroke and that she fell into a natural coma.