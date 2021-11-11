Carmen Salinas hospitalized in an emergency, “in intensive care” | Reform

Regrettable !, the family of the first actress Carmen Salinas has announced that the beloved Carmelita has been hospitalized in an emergency during the early hours of this Thursday. As revealed in a statement, the producer is also in intensive care.

Carmen Salinas Lozano Apparently he would have suffered a stroke, a situation that puts his health at risk at 82 years of age and which they say maintains his prognosis as reserved. It was the actor’s nephew, Gustavio Briones, who made the situation known through a statement.

The relative of Carmelita Salinas He described his state of health as delicate and that he is being treated by specialists in a hospital in the Roma neighborhood, where he is in intensive care.

The Salinas family shares with them that the lead actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her, as Briones expressed.

The statement does not elaborate on what brought Salinas to the hospital; However, on Arguende TV, Dael Quiroz indicated that it is a stroke and that the actress is intubated, so her diagnosis is reserved.

It is expected that during this Thursday the family or the doctors of Carmen Salinas will give more details about the state of health of the beloved actress of My fortune is loving you, where she plays the grandmother of “Chente”, a character of David Zepeda.

The companions and followers of the first actress did not take long to share messages on social networks hoping for the speedy recovery of this famous and sending their best wishes so that she will soon be back on the small screen.

Carmelita Salinas It is an icon of Mexican television, it was part of the golden cinema and it remained in force over time, known by many for its character of the bottle cap and its enormous ability to imitate, without a doubt, it came very young to the television to stay.

Even at her advanced age, Carmen continues on the screen and working like the first day. In addition, without a doubt, she is the darling of the entertainment programs, because the dear Carmelita Salinas always has an opinion on the topics of entertainment. She is remembered by many as a tender granny, however, in her youth she was a truly attractive woman who conquered thousands with her on-screen performances.