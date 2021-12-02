Carmen Salinas How much is the inheritance that you would leave? | Instagram

Carmen Salinas is in the middle of a health crisis, which has given rise to many questions related to her fortune and how much the inheritance left by her could be. copycat.

The most beloved actress Carmen Salinas, who rose to fame in 1964 with the television series “Casa de barrio”, and with imitations of Celia Cruz and “The tigress“Among many other projects, he has managed to forge an important career, which would suggest that he has amassed a considerable fortune.

In the midst of the state of health that has kept Carmen Salinas placeholder image at the hospital, “StarMédica centro”, after presenting a stroke, it was her godson, Jorge, who recently confessed if the “comedian” could have expressed her last will before losing her life.

She never spoke of her last will, she did not speak of the last moment of her life. She has always wanted to rest next to her son, Pedro Plascencia in the Spanish Pantheon, said the artist’s godson.

As for his fortune …

According to information circulating on the specialized site, Celebrity Networth, the fortune Carmen Salinas Lozano’s estimate is 20 million, largely thanks to her prolific career in show business, after establishing herself as one of the most famous figures in the country, the also deputy He starred in more than 140 television and film performances.

The family of the “former member of the PRI“It is made up of two children, one of them, Pedrito, lost his life at age 37, but of whom he still has his granddaughters and his daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, who also gave grandsons and granddaughters to the” theater businesswoman ” .

It would be mainly they, who would inherit the assets of the also known in the world of comedy as “The Corcholata“, a character that he played for the first time in the television series” Los Perplejos “.

Nothing else remains this house and the studio, which will be for Pedrito’s daughters, and this house for my daughter. This is the will, commented the journalist and godson of Carmen Salinas.

The 82-year-old actress, Carmen Salinas Lozano, who also starred in the series “Triunfo del amor” as “Doña Milagros Robles de Martínez” (2010-2011), and in the series “Mi corazón es tuyo” in 2014, among others, She was distinguished with seven Silver Goddess Awards from Mexican Film Journalists as well as three ACE awards.