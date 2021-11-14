Carmen Salinas, inherits a luxurious and cozy house to her daughter | Instagram

The actress Carmen Salinas shared a long time ago on her YouTube channel, a video where I showed off part of his beautiful house, which he later commented in an interview on the Hoy program, that it would be the inheritance for his daughter María Eugenia.

Carmelita Salinas She is a well-known Mexican actress who has won the affection of all Mexico, she is known throughout the country as she has been active since 1954.

For 50 years he has lived in the same house, which he bought thanks to winning the lottery in 1966 when he was only 27 years old, in his luxurious house her children and her husband lived, it was a beautiful family that she formed with her loved one.

On January 9, 2020, she shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she showed her kitchen, gave her fans a tour of this place so sacred to her and to any other mother.

This video already has 4,539,738 views to date, unfortunately the comments are disabled, probably due to recent events related to his health, we will share it with you right away.

More than just a luxurious and eye-catching house like that of any other celebrity in the middle, Carmen Salinas placeholder image He turned it into a home, made arrangements to his liking and every decoration has its purpose, chosen with great care and above all love.

There are several videos where he shows his house and in each one of them Salinas tells some stories, surely those who have seen the videos have been attentive to each of his anecdotes, it is interesting to know a little more about his experiences.

This because the actress has always had a peculiar way of telling stories, everyone who listens to her is hypnotized, because Carmelita Salinas has no shame in saying what she thinks about something or someone, for that reason she is very loved for her completeness. sincerity.

She was born on October 5, 1939, she is currently 82 years old, unfortunately her health is not well, as she could be disconnected from the devices that keep her alive at any time.

This because she suffered a stroke that keeps her in a coma, there is very little chance that she will wake up, even in fact they are almost nil, however the family is probably waiting for a miracle, it is a rather difficult decision to take.