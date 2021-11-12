The affection for Carmen Salinas placeholder image He has his colleagues and celebrities of the show waiting for good news, after this Thursday the delicate state of health in which he is due to a stroke was reported. Those who met her on the recording sets remain hopeful of her improvement and express their best wishes on social media.

Added to these messages is the mass organized in Mexico City by the production of Mi Fortuna es Amarte, a telenovela in which the 82-year-old actress gives life to Doña Magos, they asked for her recovery. An event full of hope that fills the hearts of Carmen’s followers and friends.

Aracely Arámbula and Carmen Salinas

“Wishing you a speedy recovery my beautiful Carmelita 🙏🏻💕 praying for your #Health I ask my beautiful #Arafamilia to join in prayer for the Health of our dear Carmelita Salinas 🙏🏻 with whom I recently shared a scene and it gave me great joy to see her, so happy as always looking forward to improving and very soon we can have it with all the health ✨🙏🏻✨ “, said the actress and singer.

Mane de la Parra and Carmen Salinas

The actor expressed: “Asking for your speedy recovery dear @ carmensalinas_56 I love you 🙏”.

Chantal andere

“My prayers for the speedy recovery of my dear Carmen Salinas.”

Carmen Salinas and Daniela Romo

“🙌🏻✨ Here is a beautiful memory full of light and nostalgia… 🎶 in the recording of“ Our window ”‼ ️ Blessings and speedy recovery, Carmelita 🙏🏻”, he expressed.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

“They fly to you @CarmenSalinasLo blessings and prayers for your speedy recovery,” wrote the journalist.

Maribel Guardia and Carmen Salinas

“I ask you for a chain of prayer for our adored Carmen Salinas. She is in a hospital with a delicate health, you know that she trusts in God 🙏🏼 ”, the actress noted.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

In her Instagram stories, the actress wrote: “My dear Carmen Salinas from my home praying for your health and that you get out of this quickly. We unite in a chain of prayer ”.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

Nicandro Díaz, the producer of Mi Fortuna es Amarte, expressed himself only with good words for the actress: “We are worried, we have a chat with the fellow actors, they have all demonstrated for their health, to pray and well, what I tell you, there are no words. Personally, I have had friendship ties with her since my youth, even before working at Televisa, she is a person I love very much, we have very solid ties ”.

Michelle Vieth and Carmen Salinas

“Sweet Mother, do not go away, do not take your eyes off me, come with me everywhere and never leave me alone. Since you protect me as a true mother … May the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit bless us … AMEN. Let’s Unite in Prayer ”, she expressed faithfully.

Carmen Salinas placeholder image

“We were all in shock, may she recover, may God bless her very much, may she take care of her. What I have discussed with her, she is a very dear person and wishing with all my heart that she gets well, “said José Ron in front of various media.