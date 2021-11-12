. What is the life prognosis of Carmen Salinas after a stroke?

This Thursday the sad news was known that the legendary actress Carmen Salinas suffered a stroke on Wednesday night, which has her admitted to an intensive care unit in Mexico City, connected to a respirator.

And while fans of the 82-year-old Mexican star have started all kinds of prayer chains on social networks and have sent messages of encouragement to Carmelita’s family, the actress’s life prognosis is not very favorable.

This was stated by relatives of the actress from programs such as “Woman, real life cases”, who assured that Salinas is still in a coma and that they are waiting for the doctors to say what to do.

Play

Carmen Salinas is in a coma! Through tears, his nephew reveals it | The Sun rises We had the opportunity to speak with Gustavo, #CarmenSalinas’s nephew, who gave us details of his health. # PájarosEnElAlambre Do not miss every day the Sun rises at 9 am on Imagen Televisión. Also visit our page imagentv.com Or on Sale el Sol Facebook: bit.ly/2mJSv1f Twitter: bit.ly/2q0z1H0 Or on our… 2021-11-11T16: 59: 53Z

“She is very delicate, she is serious and we are waiting for the doctors to tell us what to do. He is not in an induced coma, he is in a natural coma … His organs are perfectly fine, the doctor told us that they are perfect and he responds to everything, it is only the coma, “said Gustavo Briones, Carmelita’s nephew, outside the hospital, in dialogue with the television program Sale el sol.

Play

Carmen Salinas: health status, statements by Nicandro Díaz and Lyn May After the sad news that #CarmenSalinas is in a coma. These are the last details of her state of health from the hospital where she is hospitalized. We also had the opportunity to talk with the producer of the novel in which he participates, # NicandroDíaz and with #LynMay, these are his statements. Don’t miss the best of… 2021-11-11T23: 40: 19Z

Referring to exactly what happened and how Carmelita suffered a stroke, Briones said it was sudden and that it was the people who help her at home who found her on the floor.

“We came from a recording he made yesterday, we both had dinner together because we hadn’t eaten, we saw his novel and I told him I was going home. I went to my house and around ten o’clock at night, more or less, I don’t have the exact time, the girls (on duty) spoke, (Estelita and Isabel), who came up and saw that she was fainted. We immediately spoke to the ambulance, ”Briones said.

Play

VideoVideo related to carmen salinas prognosis is serious: she is connected to a respirator2021-11-11T20: 33: 47-05: 00

The actress’s nephew, who is her public relation, added that Carmelita never showed any signs of illness.

“She has been a very strong person and there was no sign or something to say that she was not well,” added who was Carmelita Salinas’ right hand in recent years.

Play

Carmen Plascencia, the granddaughter of the star of more than fifty films and television productions, and considered a beloved figure in Mexico, also gave an uninspiring report on her grandmother’s state of health.

“Currently my grandmother is in a coma, the diagnosis is a stroke in the part of the stem,” said Plascencia. “He’s on assisted breathing. He began to feel bad from one moment to the next. The diagnosis is delicate ”.