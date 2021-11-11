Carmen Salinas, a well-known Mexican actress and politician, is hospitalized, presumably for a stroke, according to Indigo Report. At 82 years old, Salinas remains active in her profession, and is part of the telenovela My fortune is to love you, adaptation of the Colombian telenovela I love her to death. The family released this statement:

The Salinas family shares with them that the first actress, Mrs. Carmen Salinas, is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her.

According to the media, the actress’s nephew, Gustavo Briones, said he would keep the press informed about his aunt’s situation. The hospital where she is being treated is in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. Just yesterday, she posted on her Twitter a photo with several actors from My fortune is to love you:

Look what a beautiful family I have, on the Telenovela. MY FORTUNE IS LOVING YOU. I invite you to see us at Por las Estrellas at 8:30 p.m., you’ll see that you’re going to love it !!! CS. pic.twitter.com/7g72NZqWCk – Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo) November 10, 2021

Carmen Salinas placeholder image was born on October 5, 1933, and has appeared in films such as El Rincón de las Vírgenes, El Lugar sin Límites, Danzón, Zapata – The Hero’s Dream, Holy Pilgrims, La Misma Luna – 73% and El Crímen del Cácaro Gumaro between other Most recently he appeared on the soap opera Hug me very tight, next to Aracely Arambula and Fernando Colunga. She is also a successful businesswoman thanks to the staging of “Aventurera”, a play based on the film of the same name, and it was a national success, with actresses such as Edith González, Itatí Cantoral, Niurka Marcos and Patricia Christmas in the lead role. Salinas also acted alongside Denzel Washington in the film Hombre en Llamas – 39%, directed by Tony Scott, which was filmed on locations in the cities of Mexico and Puebla.

In addition to his successful career in show business, Carmen Salinas placeholder image She is remembered as a member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), as a multi-member deputy. According to Milenio, before holding that position, she was an education ambassador for the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE) in 2014, and a year later she began her term as a deputy, which ended in 2018. She was criticized for having the lowest school level among civil servants, with only elementary school completed.

Salinas has also starred in several controversies; in 2014 he mocked the singer Belinda, for refusing to record with her godson; in 2016 he made fun of the actress Thalía for having contracted Lyme disease, transmitted by a tick, and said “well, bathe your dogs.” She has also responded in a challenging and insulting manner every time she is criticized for her performance as a deputy. The last gem was when he said in 2020 that Covid-19 was a punishment for “the Chinese people” for eating cats and dogs.

According to Univisión, it was at dawn on Thursday, November 11, that Salinas had to be hospitalized in an emergency. Although as far as is known the situation of Carmen Salinas placeholder image It is not related to Covid-19, we cannot fail to mention the many famous people who lost their lives last year after being infected. The pandemic claimed the lives of millions around the world, but Mexico was one of the most affected countries, and as examples we have Jose Manuel Mireles, Ernesto Yáñez, Ernesto Herrera Godinez, Osvaldo Sanchez and Sammy perez, among others.

In addition to the already known symptoms, similar to flu and pneumonia, it is believed that Covid-19 could be a factor that causes a stroke, especially in those who had other conditions. Currently, a large part of the population is vaccinated, and coupled with isolation and the use of face masks, the disease has been controlled much better than in 2020.