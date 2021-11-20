Carmen Salinas is “talking with God for her improvement” | Instagram

Recently, the famous actor and comedian German Ortega has assured that the beloved actress Carmen Salinas is negotiating with God to improve, because millions of people are also praying for her.

More than eight days have passed since Carmen Salinas is in a coma due to a cerebral hemorrhage and friends like Germán Ortega assure that the chains of prayer and expressions of affection are not only in Mexico, but throughout Latin America, and it is that without no doubt he is a very loved and recognized person.

However, the Mascabrother considers that Carmen Salinas is currently talking with God, since she was always a very catholic.

I see it that way, I think she misses her son (Pedro Plascencia) a lot, because she always expressed it, but I think that in this negotiation that she has, surely God is saying to her: ‘Do you want to leave? Come on, and if not, stay. ‘ God would give him that license because people love it and want to keep seeing it ”.

On the other hand, he shared that the news of Carmelita’s health hit him like a bomb, since he never expected that the actress would go through this situation.

She is a woman so full of life, she is also one of the internationally known actresses, we must not forget that scene with Denzel Washington in the film ‘Man on Fire’ and others he has done ”.

It is worth mentioning that she was his godmother in acting in the telenovela ‘Between love and hate’, and he always admired her when he was going to do ‘The comic tenorio’ and gave him his blessing.

Carmelita Salinas began her acting career in 1964, participating in the soap opera La vecdad.

He made his film debut in 1970, with a role in the film La vida inutil de Pito Pérez and with the arrival of ficheras cinema in the mid-seventies and eighties, he made several films of that genre, of which they stood out; Tivoli (1975), Bellas de Noche (1975), Cabaret Nights (1978), Midnight Dolls (1979), The Sxo Sense (1981), La pulquería (1981), Carnival Night (1984) and El rey de las ficheras (1989).

Other films not pertaining to that subject, in which he also excelled, include; Doña Macabra (1972), The place without limits (1978), Ratero (1979), Que viva Tepito! (1981), Mexican You can! (1985), Taste of Me (1988), Man on Fire (2004), The Same Moon (2007), Has Anyone Seen Lupita? (2011) and The Crime of Cácaro Gumaro (2014).