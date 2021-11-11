This morning, the famous actress, driver and even Mexican politician, Carmen Salinas placeholder image is hospitalized for an alleged stroke, as revealed by television station Mexican where she worked for years, Televisa; however, the nephew of Carmelite did not clarify, nor deny the suffering although he did say that he is serious.

Following the line that they handle in the first versions, now we tell you how serious is the stroke and how close to death could it be?

The explanation of the condition is specified by the medicine portal Medline Plus; an online information service that provides the National Library of Medicine of the USA.

How serious is a STROKE?

According Medline Plus, Stroke is a stroke or brain attack and occurs when blood flow stops in part of the brain. The patient, in this case Carmen Salinas placeholder image, does not receive the oxygen and nutrients that brain cells need; same that begin to die.

This could cause severe brain damage, permanent disability and including death. Treatment can save a life and increase the chance for successful rehabilitation and recovery.

How many types of strokes are there?

In accordance with Medline Plus there are two types of strokes.

Ischemic stroke:

This is caused by a blood clot that blocks or clogs a blood vessel in the brain. It is the most common type, 80% of brain attacks they are ischemic. This due to a blood vessel That breaks and bleeds in the brain.

Transient ischemic attack

Another condition similar to a stroke is ischemic attack transient. Sometimes it is called “mini spill“It happens when the blood supply to the brain is blocked for a short time. While the damage to brain cells is not permanent, it places it in higher risk to suffer a stroke.

Risks in Stroke: Who is Most Vulnerable?

Here is the list of people most at risk:

Symptoms of a stroke:

Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm, or leg.

Sudden confusion

Difficulty speaking or understanding speech.

Sudden trouble seeing with one or both eyes.

Sudden trouble walking

Dizziness

Loss of balance or coordination.

Sudden, severe headache with no known cause

