Carmen Salinas is one of the most important television figures, however, in her attempt to become a mother, the producer he would go through an ordeal to bring his children into the world.

The actress, Carmen Salinas, lived through an ordeal after having faced five failed births, finally, the now 82-year-old artist, would be able to bring into the world two children: Pedro and María Eugenia.

It was at the age of 16, when Carmen Salinas placeholder image she decided to marry the musician, Pedro Plascencia Ramírez, the marriage that resulted in two children.

What possibly few know is that at the time of the wedding with the musician, pianist and conductor, in 1956, it was sent by Carmen Salinas Lozano’s father, because he was a minor at that time.

Definitely, when talking about the most beloved actresses in the world, Carmelita Salinas is one of those who head the list, however, the beloved and famous “businesswoman“She went through some troubles in her life, particularly with the desire to become a mother.

The “copycat“, originally from Torreón, Coahuila, would have a more difficult path to make another of her great dreams come true, that of becoming a mother, since” Carmelita “lost them when she was more than three and some seven months pregnant.

I had about five failed attempts at childbirth, one about seven months, I lost him in an apartment and I wanted to revive my son, I was alone with my sister, I gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but it got into my hands, he said. Carmen Salinas in a past interview with Mónica Garza.

After 17 years, the actress of novels like “Triumph of Love“,” Because love commands “, among many productions, she finally separated from her husband, Pedro Plascencia, from whom her daughter María Eugenia would reveal that she was not” such a close father after her parents’ divorce. ”

The only daughter of the theater producer he would share that in the first weekends they went out with his father for a walk, however, he later ignored them, it was his mother, the actress of theater, film, television, who “always took them forward.”

Years later, Pedro Plascencia Jr., became the actress’s support and supporter of the house, as did her daughter, “Maru” who later took over the artist’s food business: “La Casita de las Soups “.

Currently, Carmen Salinas has seven grandchildren in total, on the part of his son, two of his granddaughters, and in turn, one of them has a daughter, the first great-granddaughter of the producer of the play “Aventurera”.

On the side of his daughter, María Eugenia, there are four grandchildren, Viviana, Manuel, Montserrat and Marisol Monje Plascencia. It is precisely one of them, Manuel, who has decided to follow in his grandmother’s footsteps in acting. The young actor has had small roles in movies and soap operas.