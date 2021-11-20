Carmen Salinas, “I don’t see much hope for life”, Mhoni Vidente | Instagram

One more time, Mhoni Seer has released his predictions on one of the most relevant issues in the world of entertainment at the moment, the health of the beloved Carmen Salinas.

The famous Cuban seer regretted not having good news about the beloved first actress since she assured that there is not much hope of life for Carmelita Salinas, said by the doctors and by herself.

The situation is still going to be very complicated, the doctors do not give much hope, I do not give much hope either, commented Mhoni.

Mhoni Vidente surprised on social networks by pointing out in addition to this harsh statement, that Carmen Salinas Lozano He is already seeing his son Pedro Plascencia Salinas, who left more than 27 years ago, his beloved partner Chato Cejudo and a nephew who recently lost to Covid-19.

She is already seeing her son, El Chato, all the people, … a brother, a nephew … but I definitely do not give her much hope of life, she is intubated … and the doctors say that unfortunately she is The situation is very difficult, but miracles exist.

Carmen Salinas, “I don’t see much hope for life”, Mhoni Vidente. Photo: Instagram.

Whoever became famous thanks to their participation in popular television programs such as Sabadazo, Programa Hoy and others, indicated that Carmen’s state of health is very compromised and that it should not be forgotten that she is a very hardworking woman, who worked until the last now and 82 years old.

The fortune teller stressed that she sees Carmelita Salinas as a beloved grandmother and when she met her she always had nice words for her, ensuring that she told her that she was very good at what she did but that she would not ask her about her future.

But Mhoni Vidente indicated that there is more bad news and not exactly for the family of Carmen Salinas, since he indicated that another famous person would leave very soon, before the actress and producer and it would be a male.

The Cuban indicated that unfortunately there is something on Televisa, that a clean-up should be done on the television, because so much Carmen Salinas placeholder image, as Octavio Ocaña and Enrique Rocha were part of this company, as well as the famous one who is about to leave.

This Saturday, November 20, the family reported that Camelita Salinas’s daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, made the decision to keep her mother connected as long as necessary, in the hope that she will finally wake up.