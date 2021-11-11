Carmen Salinas, nephew confirms her state of health, “Very serious” | Reform

Mexico prays once again! As a few months ago it did for the beloved Vicente Fernández, once again the Mexican public joins in prayer for one of its television icons, the beloved Carmelita Salinas.

The nephew of Carmen Salinas Lozano, Gustavo Briones was captured by the cameras of the Hoy Program outside the hospital in the Roma neighborhood where the actress is hospitalized and although he did not go into detail, he was direct in saying that the beloved actress is “very serious.”

It was also said that Carmen Salinas began to feel bad since last Friday and that it would be at noon this Thursday that the specialists give the nephew of the also producer a medical report, which he assured, he will share with the media.

This Thursday, Mexico woke up with the news that during the early morning the beloved “Corcholata” would have been hospitalized as a result of a stroke. It is said that this vascular disease would lead her to be hospitalized in an emergency and end up in intensive care and with breathing support.

Gustavo Briones shared the statement at an early hour in which he revealed that his aunt is being treated by specialists and that his health was “complicated.” While waiting for more information on the state of health about the beloved Carmen Salinas, there are various media outside the hospital.

Galilea Montijo, as well as his colleagues, Paul Stanley, Arath de la Torre, Shanik Berman and Andrea Legarreta expressed their concern for the beloved actress and wished her speedy recovery.

It should be noted that it was said that Salinas is quite disciplined when it comes to going to the doctor and having her check-ups, especially because of the problem she had with cancer, which she was afraid of having to face again.

The middle of the show, friends, family and followers have taken advantage of social networks to express their feelings and pray for the health of the beloved Carmen Salinas, a star of enormous trajectory and already 82 years old.

The famous began her artistic career when she was quite young and she wore her legs and angelic face in the movies of that time. Camelita was distinguished by her taste for imitation and comedy, a facet with which she won millions of hearts.

Despite the passage of time Carmen Salinas placeholder image It is still in force on television, it should be noted that he was currently recording a soap opera next to the handsome David Zepeda, the same in which he gave life to his grandmother.