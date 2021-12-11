Carmen Salinas, Octavio Ocaña and celebrities who left in 2021 | .

At the end of 2020, many of us hope that this 2021 It was much better, however, new losses arrived and the entertainment world has dressed in mourning on several occasions this year, suffering, situations that got out of control and much more.

This year we lost several Famous, actors, singers and also creatives from well-known brands. We will introduce you to the celebrities who left a void and who will be remembered for their great performances in any of their respective areas, some of the greats of the show.

Some of them recently lost their lives, such is the case of Carmen Salinas placeholder imageAs an actress, impersonator, comedian, politician and even theater entrepreneur, a person full of talents became an icon in the entertainment world in Mexico, losing his life due to a stroke caused by hypertension, a condition that had long ago already several years.

Octavio Ocana, best known for playing Benito Rivers on the popular television series Neighbors. Unfortunately, this young actor was persecuted by the Cuautitlán Izcali authorities and suffered a mishap that until now has not been resolved, according to the police versions, he would have been shocked and therefore lost his life, a situation that his family still has. continues to fight for justice.

Enrique Rocha, an actor and businessman from Mexico who also managed to participate in various soap operas, most of them as a villain, lost his life and left the entertainment world surprised, because it was not known that he had any suffering.



Enrique Rocha, famous soap opera actor who lost his life in 2021.

Robert Downey Sr, the father of Robert Downey Junior, an Iron Man performer, a famous actor and filmmaker who has been battling Parkinson’s for a long time.

Charlie Watts, drummer of the band Rolling Stones and considered one of the best drummers in rock, underwent a medical procedure to recover and ended up losing his life in a London hospital, just after having canceled his tour with his companions .

Sebastián Boscán, who was actually called Leonardo Zapata, played Leonardo Santos in “Pasión de Gavilanes”, the Colombian lost his life due to stomach cancer.

Virgil Abloh, the famous artistic director of Louis Vuitton, the fashion designer lost his life due to cancer that was battling him for several years.

Marília Mendoça, crashed in a plane in a town of Caratinga, an unfortunate situation that left her followers impressed.

Raffaella Carrà, famous Italian actress and presenter who ended up losing her life due to lung cancer, a condition that according to the Italian media she had for more than a year.