Carmen Salinas only finished elementary school, reveal the situation

The famous Mexican actress, Carmen Salinas, has been in the eye of the hurricane thanks to her health situation, which is why many curiosities have been aroused about her life and career, after having worked on so many novels by Televisa and programs other than today we remember a fact that intrigued his followers at the time.

It is that it was in 2017 when the famous actress was telling a little more about her life, many wondered how she got to be so successful and even to be a deputy, one of the greatest achievements that the producer born in Coahuila.

Carmen has been very successful for many years and many wondered if she had had some studies that have allowed her to achieve it, however, she herself assures that everything was based on effort and dedication that there is even a fact that not many know about her but what I wanted to reveal.

The famous one expressed that she had only finished the primary But that was not why she invited people to leave their studies, but rather that she had gone through difficulties that did not allow her, she also knows how important education is and is in favor of it.

Carmen Salinas was born in Keep, CoahuilaShe came from a very large family with low economic resources, therefore she was able to complete her studies until primary education and after that she began to strive and dedicate her work fully as an actress in the world of entertainment.



Carmen Salinas confessed her situation regarding her education.

According to the information revealed by some media studies at the Alfonso Rodríguez elementary school in the same city of Torreón, her sister Josefina was one of the people who was supporting her the most in those times and also in her career in show business.

She herself confessed: “I come from a low-income family, we were more than 10 siblings and my parents seemed very hard to educate us all. When I finished primary school they told me that they could support me to continue in secondary school, but I did not want to, first because I saw how I was fighting and second because the net, I liked this more about the artisteada ”

She also confessed that she did not want to study mathematics and stuff, that she wanted to appear in movies and plays, she imagined wearing sequins and Briosa dresses singing on stage something that she would later achieve.

It could be said that Carmen Salinas was lucky and also took advantage of opportunities with her great talent to achieve what she wanted, earning her good amount of money working hard to achieve those goals that she wanted to achieve so much.