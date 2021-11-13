Carmen Salinas recounted the hardest moment, “I wanted to stop living” | Reform

Definitely one of the moments that marked the life of Carmen Salinas forever was the loss of her son, Pedro Ernesto Plascencia Salinas with only 37 years of age; This left the actress with deep pain, with whom she learned to live, but she never got over her absence.

The dear Carmen Salinas Lozano He confessed in an interview how difficult those months were, even before losing his son, because seven months before the news came that would change everything, his son had advanced lung cancer.

The producer of Aventurera, one of the most famous theatrical works in Mexico, shared that her son confessed that he wanted to stop living, since his pain was very strong and he was suffering a lot from cancer.

It may interest you: Carmen Salinas will never wake up, the revelation of the doctors

They gave me the news that he was very ill and after seven months he left me. I remember when my son Pedro told me that he could not bear the pain, so he wanted to stop living, the television star shared for the Hoy Program.

It was an April 19 that Carmelita Salinas He lost his son Pedro Plascencia at 37 years of age and this 2021, his son turned 27 years of having left. As every year, the idol of the Mexican show remembered him on social networks in a very emotional way.

LISTEN TO CARMELITA HERE

Carmen Salinas recounted the hardest moment, “I wanted to stop living.” Photo: Twitter.

He is my adored son Pedrito Plascensia Salinas, on Monday the 19th it will be 27 years since he left with God our Lord, I hope you join a prayer to my pleas for the eternal rest of his soul, the Televisa star shared on social networks along with a photograph of your son.

However, apparently April 19 is not a good date to Carmen Salinas placeholder imageWell, she also lost her dear friend, the famous eyebrowed Chatito on the same date, but 9 years ago, assuring that she lives with great sadness for this day.

Today, April 19, my son Pedrito is 27 years old, and my great friend, El Chatito, has passed away, 9 years after having gone with God our Lord and also on April 19, he passed away and I live with great sadness, Salinas shared on his Twitter account in the past. month of April.

The actress indicated in a video that the month of April was full of mixed feelings because very loved ones were born, such as her granddaughters, her daughter-in-law, her brothers, but she has also lost very loved ones such as her son Pedrito, Chatito Cejudo and some friends more.