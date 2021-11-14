Carmen Salinas registers “brain activity”, according to studies | Instagram

Carmen Salinas has reported a delicate health, according to her granddaughter, Carmen Plascencia, who pointed out that her grandmother’s condition remains serious, however, last Saturday, the “copycat“presented brain activity, relatives explain the results.

The “Mexican actress“Carmen Salinas, seems to give an important turn to her state of health after the doctors reported to her relatives, the patient would have registered” brain activity. ”

Carmen Salinas registers “brain activity”, according to studies. Photo: Instagram Capture

This, according to the recent medical report after the series of studies that were performed on the histrionic, born in 1939, which refer, “has little brain activity, reported the granddaughter of the”82 year old artist“.

This is what we can tell them, because that is what they have told us, Carmen said.

However, what appears to be an encouraging result on the part of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, It turns out to be less than that since according to their condition it is still reported “serious”, as in the last days.

Carmen Salinas’ nephew, Gustavo Briones, informed that dear “Carmelita”, “former deputy of the Congress of the Union“Two other CT scans were performed and the results were similar to the previous ones.

What doctors tell us is not towards an evolution, nor a worsening, added Carmen Plascencia.

It was last Friday when the medical team that is monitoring the health of the “producer“They reported to relatives the results of the review to which she was subjected, coinciding that the” stroke “suffered by Carmen Salinas Lozano caused” irreversible damage. ”

“He won’t wake up anymore”

What they are not saying is that he is no longer going to wake up, but we are waiting for a miracle, everything could happen … It is inoperable where the affectation was, mentioned the godson of Carmen Salinas, Jorge Nieto.

It should be remembered that the native of Torreón, Coahuila, Salinas Lozano, who has appeared in various theater, film and television productions, was transferred to the hospital in recent days after having presented a “stroke.”

The one remembered for her character as “The Corcholata“Who appeared in important projects such as” Hug me very strong “,” My Little Traviesa “and” María Mercedes “, to mention just a few, was admitted to a medical center in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City.