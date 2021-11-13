A farewell ?, the sad publication of Carmen Salinas | Reform

Sad farewell or welcome? The beloved actress Carmen Salinas has entered a natural coma for a couple of days and just last November 7, the producer was also remembering her deceased son with special nostalgia on social networks.

The actress of My fortune is loving you dedicated a publication on her official Instagram account on November 7 to her son Pedro Ernesto Plascencia Salinas, since that day would be another year of life if he had not left.

With special nostalgia, Carmen Salinas Lozano She once again reminded her son that she always carries in her mind and heart when pointing out that this would have been a holiday, instead, the famous one pointed out that she could only give him her prayers, candles and all her love as she always had.

With the son of my life, Pedrito Ernesto Plascencia Salinas, the heart of my life, who today would be November 7th. I could only give him prayers and a candle, but my love and prayers are with you, wrote the famous Televisa.

The publication was accompanied by a beautiful photograph in which mother and children appear embraced in happy times. The image was shared 5 days ago and received more than 3,000 reactions on the famous social network. The actress’s friends and followers took the opportunity to send her a hug and all their love for the pain that she has brought on her back from not having her son by her side.

Pedro Plascencia left while still very young, at 37 years of age, this product of lung cancer and definitely, this was a loss from which the beloved actress could never recover.

There are those who claim that Carmelita Salinas He would have sensed something about what would happen to him, since just two days before he did what he never did, he asked permission to be absent for some time from his recordings on televisa forums, because he had an appointment with his notary to change some points about his will.

Currently, the Salinas family is in a dilemma because the time to decide has come, although many say there is nothing to decide. The actress’s doctors, trex neurologist experts who have given their opinion, agree that Carmen Salinas’ brain damage is irreversible, she cannot be operated on and that it also affected a very important area, conscience, which is why she would never wake up .

Faced with this situation, the option would be to disconnect her, although her relatives say they pray that God will take her away naturally; however, they assure that she signed her advance directive stating that in these types of situations she should be disconnected and not keep her alive artificially.