Carmen Salinas, reveal their health status as of November 24

Is there a coming ?, the followers of the dear first actress Carmen Salinas are awaiting any change in the health of the Televisa star and her family has been most accessible with information regarding the also producer.

Despite its “stationary” state, this November 24, things seem to have changed a bit, as the family has revealed the results of the CT scans. Notably Carmen Salinas Lozano she underwent surgery last Tuesday and was subjected to a tracheostomy and gastrostomy.

The Plascencia Salinas family announced that Carmelita fortunately came out of both surgeries without complications that helped her to breathe and eat better; Despite this, it would not have changed its steady state within its gravity.

Although in a few words it is said that Carmen Salinas is the same, without improvement, the relatives of the beloved actress of My fortune is loving you have revealed two findings, that “La Corcholata” is still making movements, which although they have been qualified Of involuntary reflexes they see them in a positive way and that there is something very important that has been discovered in the tomography, the effusion has been decreasing.

Although this last data could give hope, let us remember that it was four specialists in neutology who shared with the family that the artist would not wake up, that the area that was damaged by a spill that November 11 is that of consciousness and that means that lost this ability. Doctors were clear in ensuring that there is no history that someone has woken up after experiencing such damage.

Within this desperate situation of the family of Carmelita Salinas A controversial character has appeared, Mhoni Vidente, who apparently has contacted the family and assured them that the famous woman is under the influence of witchcraft.

The Cuban seer has indicated that she has been talking in her dreams with Carmen and that she has indicated the procedure to wake her up, so she has asked her loved ones to be in contact with the actress’s body.

Despite having disclosed this information, it has not been revealed if the family is interested or believes in the intervention of Mhoni Vidente, so it would be a matter of time to know if the answer is positive.