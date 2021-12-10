Carmen Salinas, reveal the last moments of the famous actress | Reform

“There is nothing left to do”, those were the words with which the doctors would share to the family of Carmen Salinas that the time had come to say goodbye last Thursday, December 9.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv, the granddaughter of the famous Carmen Salinas LozanoCarmen Plascencia was by her side when the crisis of the beloved first actress of Televisa began, it is said that it was her pressure that began to cause problems.

It is said that the granddaughter of the iconic actress shared that she was telling him about what was coming next week, because they wanted to do a kind of “cure” and the doctors would continue to do tests and analyzes.

After Carmen Plascencia’s words, Carmelita Salinas’s crisis would begin, so her granddaughter believes that she wanted to leave since she no longer wanted them to do anything to her, to bother her.

My grandmother no longer wanted to, she was very tired, she no longer wanted tests, says Quiroz, who mentioned Plascencia.

It would be around 8:00 p.m. on December 9 when Carmen Salinas began in crisis and Carmen Plascencia called her aunt, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas and other relatives to come to her side.



Carmen Salinas, reveal the last moments of the famous actress. Photo: Instagram.

According to Quiroz, the doctors went directly to Carmelita’s family and told them that there was no more to do and that they were all allowed to enter the room to say goodbye, something that could not be done because they were in intensive care and the pandemic situation; however, the time had come to leave.

To say of the only daughter of the beloved theater, film and television actress, he would have said goodbye to his mother, since he saw her very “bad”, so he told her to rest, that she would already be next to her brother Pedrito and his uncle Chato Cejudo.

I began to tell him not to worry, to rest now, to go with my little brother and my uncle Chato. We left there and we were already at home and they gave us the bad news, shared María Eugenia.

It was shared that it was around 11:30 p.m. that he finally left Carmen Salinas placeholder image to rest in peace after a month of being in intensive care after suffering a stroke. It was Juan Osorio who shared the news on social networks that that night would be remembered as a very sad one because unfortunately Mexico would have lost one of its legends.