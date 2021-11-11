Carmen Salinas, reveal what happened before admitting the actress | Reform

Fainted! That was how beloved actress Camen Salinas was found just before she was transferred to a hospital to receive medical support, according to her nephew Gustavo Briones, Arguende TV assured.

Dael Quiroz, from the aforementioned entertainment portal, indicated that the nephew of Camen Salinas Lozano would have made it known that they are very attached and works with her; even sometimes when the working hours are strenuous, he stays the night at home.

According to the journalist, Briones and Carmelita Salinas They would have arrived at the actress’s house quite tired after being on the Televisa forums, it should be noted that she is recording the telenovela My fortune is loving you next to David Zepeda, so they decided to have dinner and watch a little television.

The nephew would have indicated that after the above, he would have gone to rest at home and for Salinas to do the same; but later, a call arrives with bad news. It is said that the people who take care of Carmelita Salinas informed her nephew that they entered her room and found her passed out, which is why they were already on their way to the hospital.

It turned out that the condition that led Salinas to the hospital was a stroke, which would cause her to be put into a coma and intubated to receive respiratory support in intensive care.

According to Quiroz, Gustavo Briones would have shared that the doctors told the family to be prepared for the worst and that they were talking about a priest to dismiss the actress in peace. Version that could be corroborated with a transmission in the Hoy Program, where it was said that the actress’s nephew left for some documents.

In said morning, Briones indicated that Carmen Salinas placeholder image he was very serious; However, he did not give details about the state of health of his famous aunt, but he did indicate that at noon they would have a medical report from the experts and spread it to the media.

So far, colleagues, friends and followers of the talented actress do not stop praying and sharing good wishes for the restoration of her health on social networks. It must be remembered that a few months ago it was the dear Vicente Fernández who was fighting for his life and now there is more positive talk about his state of health.