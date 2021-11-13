. Carmen Salinas suffers a stroke and is in a coma

Last Thursday, November 11, it was learned through different media that the actress, activist, producer and even Mexican political figure, Carmen Salinas, is in a very delicate state of health due to a stroke suffered the night last Wednesday and for this reason she is admitted to an intensive care unit in Mexico City, where she would also be connected to an artificial respirator.

The news, as expected, took all Mexicans by surprise, a country where Salinas is recognized as a living legend of entertainment, and from now on, other celebrities, different personalities but above all his legion of followers, are in chains of prayer and sending the best energies to the actress known among many other productions for the staging of “Aventurera”, a modern classic of Mexican theater.

Initially, Salinas’s relatives spoke out assuring the television program “Sale el Sol” that, although Carmen Salinas’s condition is very delicate, her organs were in perfect working order: “She is very delicate, she is serious and we are waiting for her to the doctors tell us what to do. He is not in an induced coma, he is in a natural coma… His organs are perfectly fine, the doctor told us that they are perfect and he responds to everything, it is only the coma ”, mentioned Gustavo Briones, Carmen’s nephew.

Briones also indicated that the attack suffered by Carmen Salinas was sudden and that it was discovered in her home by the employees, who quickly communicated with the medical personnel.

Play

Carmen Salinas: health status, statements by Nicandro Díaz and Lyn May After the sad news that #CarmenSalinas is in a coma. These are the last details of her state of health from the hospital where she is hospitalized. We also had the opportunity to talk with the producer of the novel in which he participates, # NicandroDíaz and with #LynMay, these are his statements. Don’t miss the best of… 2021-11-11T23: 40: 19Z

“We came from a recording he made yesterday, we both had dinner together because we hadn’t eaten, we saw his novel and I told him I was going home. I went to my house and around ten o’clock at night, more or less, I don’t have the exact time, the girls (on duty) spoke, (Estelita and Isabel), who came up and saw that she was fainted. We immediately spoke to the ambulance ”, he assured.

But now the situation seems to have worsened, the newspaper “El Sol de México” revealed a conversation he had with Jorge Nieto, the godson of “Carmelita”, as he is affectionately nicknamed, where he assures that it has been reviewed by a team of several neurologists with extensive experience, and all have agreed that the damage would be irreversible.

“He will not wake up anymore”

“What they are telling us is that he is not going to wake up, but we are waiting for a miracle, anything could happen,” said Nieto. He also pointed out that, according to the doctors, the area where the severe injury occurred is inoperable. Carmen’s relatives also indicated that they have received all the support of the national association of actors of Mexico (ANDA), who have taken care of covering all the medical expenses of the interpreter in such a difficult time that she is going through.

But while the whole world is waiting for a possible improvement for Carmen Salinas, her health is in constant fluctuation, so this news is in development and when we have some change we will share on NowMismo.com