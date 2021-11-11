. Carmen Salinas suffers a stroke and is in a coma

The Mexican actress and producer Carmen Salinas, was hospitalized in an emergency in the Mexican capital, after suffering a stroke, which keeps her in a coma, according to various media.

The news was confirmed by the granddaughter of the renowned and legendary actress, as revealed by People in Spanish, where she assured that Carmelita’s prognosis is not positive at all.

“Currently my grandmother is in a coma, the diagnosis is a stroke in the part of the stem,” said Carmen Plascencia. “He’s on assisted breathing. He began to feel bad from one moment to the next. The diagnosis is delicate ”.

Carmen Salinas, 82, is admitted to a private hospital in the Roma neighborhood, north of the Mexican capital.

Family members of Carmen Salinas assured that the Mexican film and television star was fully well, at home doing his routine activities, when he suddenly fainted.

“(It happened) at ten o’clock at night at his house, as it always has. She had dinner, watched her soap opera, then they called us that she was passed out, ”added Carmelita’s granddaughter.

The newspaper El Diario NY also referred to the news, and revealed that the nephew of the Mexican star, Gustavo Alfredo Briones, issued a statement, where he gave details of what happened with the producer of the musical Aventurera.

“Ms. Carmen Salinas is going through a difficult health situation, which is why she remains in the intensive care area where specialist doctors treat her,” she said in a statement.

“We came from a recording he made yesterday, we both had dinner together because we hadn’t eaten, we saw his novel and I told him I was going home. I went home and around ten o’clock at night, more or less, the girls (on duty), Estelita and Isabel, spoke up and saw her faint. We immediately spoke to the ambulance, “added Briones in dialogue with the television program Sale el sol. “She is very delicate, she is serious and we are waiting for the doctors to tell us what to do. He is not in an induced coma, he is in a natural coma… His organs are perfectly fine, the doctor told us that they are perfect and he responds to everything, it is just a coma ”.

So far no update has been issued on the advancement of the very first actress, but Briones said that because of the affection and respect that Carmelita has for the media, they will broadcast any news that is presented.