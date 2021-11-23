Carmen Salinas, the actress will undergo a tracheostomy and gastrostomy | Reform

The family of the beloved actress Carmen Salinas has provided new information about her health status and has revealed that the Televisa star will undergo two surgeries, a tracheostomy and a gastrostomy.

Last Monday, November 22, after a period of silence, the family communicated to the media the steps to follow with Carmen Salinas Lozano, which will be carried out in order to clean and feed it in the best way.

According to what has been said, this Tuesday the producer will also undergo a tracheostomy, which will serve to clean phlegm and others in her lungs and so that she breathes better; later, the gastrostomy will be performed in order to feed it directly to the stomach.

It may interest you: Mimoso exposed, he is not responsible for his daughter’s pension

We are going to start with the processes that are followed, which is the trachetomy, which will be done tomorrow, and on Thursday they will do the gastrostomy (so that they continue to feed her). So it is not serious, they are the steps to follow, shared Carmen Salinas’ granddaughter.

These procedures seek that Carmen Salinas is in better condition; However, although some say it can improve, this does not change your brain damage and on the contrary, there is a certain risk of infection or other situations when undergoing surgery.

Carmen Salinas will undergo two surgeries, hope or agony? Photo: Instagram.

There are those who support the decision of María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas to keep her mother alive with the hope that at any moment she will wake up, but there are still more people who continue to think that they are only lengthening her agony and that they should let her rest in peace and go to the side of his son that he misses so much.

Azela Robinson, partner and goddaughter of Carmelita Salinas, fell prey to the headlines last week after she pointed out that it would be best if they let her rest; However, many took it in a very negative way, as if they did not care about the artist, when in reality it is for humanity.

It should be noted that the existence of an advance directive signed by Carmen Salinas placeholder image in full use of his mental faculties where he asked that in case of falling into a situation like this they should disconnect it. Despite this, the decisions of María Eugenia are being respected, who, being her only daughter, is the one who ultimately has the last word regarding how to proceed with her mother.

It is said that Gustavo Briones, the actress’s right-hand man and nephew, would be more than upset by the decision to keep her in these invited conditions, especially because he knew about Carmelita’s advance directive; However, he has chosen to respect the word of his daughter, who is the only one who can decide.