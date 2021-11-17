Carmen Salinas, assure no one in that case has been able to wake up | Instagram

Bad news again about the health of the first actress Carmen Salinas! They assure that the family has announced that they have been informed that no one in the history of medicine has woken up in a case of health similar to that of the beloved producer.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, daughter of the famous woman, would have shared that a specialist who works outside the country came to Mexico to check on Carmen Salinas Lozano and the conclusions were just as discouraging.

The family of the Televisa star shared that the doctor’s diagnosis was the same and that stroke and brain hemorrhage are actually the same, indicating that stroke is the colloquial term for brain hemorrhage, so this does not change Carmelita’s situation Salinas, as would have been indicated.

They shared that the expert told them that in the history of medicine there is no history of a person with brain damage and a situation similar to that of the actress who has returned and awakened to return to a normal life.

Yesterday many of the followers of Carmen Salinas were happy since supposedly her daughter would have pointed out that it was not a stroke, but a hemorrhage that the famous woman would have actually presented and that in this way there were hopes that with medicine to reduce inflammation your brain will finally wake up.

Carmen Salinas, they assure no one in that case has been able to wake up. Photo: Reformation.

According to Dael Quiroz, there are two key medicines for Salinas’ health, the one that aims to take care of his lungs and the one that helps his brain in these difficult times that he is going through.

Many were surprised that the daughter of the first actress made the determination not to disconnect her mother, since it had transpired that it was an early decision of the actress of My fortune is to love you than in a case of this type in which she was on life support it should be disconnected.

María Eugenia ordered to buy a special mattress to prevent her mother’s body from being damaged when she was prostrate, a situation that triggered the annoyance in the family because she assured that her mother would not be disconnected even if it were weeks, months or years that happened in that situation.

On Arguende TV it was shared that Gustavo Briones, nephew and right hand of Carmen Salinas placeholder image He would have been upset in such a way that there was even disrespect in the hospital, since he indicated that they were making Carmelita suffer and also, she wanted to be with her son Pedrito, whom she lost 27 years ago and has not yet been able to overcome upon your departure.