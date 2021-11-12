Carmen Salinas, rumored her brain is lifeless, goodbye? | Mexico Agency

The followers and friends of the first actress Carmen Salinas have received terrible news, as some media such as Formula, assure that the famous brain is already dead, which would translate into an irreversible goodbye.

The unfortunate news began to spread, waiting for the departure of the beloved to be confirmed. Carmen Salinas Lozano; However, the family came out to deny these speculations and some other things.

It was her nephew Gustavo Briones who gave an interview for the Hoy Program and denied that the producer, too, has her brain already dead, he also denied that she is intubated; however, there is bad news.

The dear Carmelita Salinas It has been evaluated by three neurologists, the hospital doctors and a couple of trusted family doctors, but the diagnosis remains the same, quite discouraging, because according to Briones, the stroke that dear Mrs. Salinas has suffered is not operable.

The nephew of the talented actress has indicated that the other organs of the Aventurera production company are working perfectly, except for a certain irregularity with the pressure, but the problem is that he “does not wake up.”

Since last Thursday the family indicated that Carmen is not in an induced coma, but in a natural one, apparently to protect her body from what happened; but it is not known what might happen.

Carmen Salinas, their brain is rumored to be lifeless, goodbye? Photo: Instagram.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV, yesterday the doctors told the Salinas family to prepare for the worst and it is even said that Carmen Salinas had already received the Holy oils from a priest.

It should be remembered that in addition to being a faithful goat, the famous woman has always been very religious and a believer in the Virgin, so respecting her ideas, they have decided to meet in prayer at a mass in favor of the actor’s health.

It was on his official Instagram account that it was revealed that at noon this Friday a mass would be given for the health of Carmelita Salinas inviting all his followers, friends and colleagues online, on YouTube.

On behalf of the Salinas Lozano family we extend the invitation to accompany us to the mass that will be celebrated to ask for the speedy recovery of our beloved first actress Carmen Salinas, we share the league with you, the ceremony will begin at 12 noon. day, thus the invitation was carried out.

The mass is taking place at the moment and there are more than 4 thousand people united in prayer for the beloved actress. Enter here.