Carmen Salinas sick and betrayed by her own family

Being an opportunist in the worst moments of a family is something really regrettable, but the worst thing is whoever is from the same family and this has happened to the beloved actress Carmen Salinas; It has been revealed that it was a family member who hacked his cell phone.

A couple of days ago the family went to the media to alert that the cell phone of Carmen Salinas Lozano He had been hacked, specifically his WhatsApp and that he was being used to ask for money supposedly for his hospitalization from friends, colleagues and close people.

Unfortunately and according to Arguende TV, through the cyber police it has been discovered who was able to take advantage of the hard time that he is going through Carmelita Salinas and his family and it has been discovered that he is someone very close.

According to Dael Quiroz, who was able to carry out this base to the first actress and producer was nothing more and nothing less than a nephew, who was quite close because he had worked alongside him for some time.

Some people did fall into the trap and deposited in order to support the beloved and famous Televisa star; However, it has been revealed that all this was a fraud and that it will not even be Carmen Salinas or her family who will cover the hospital expenses, which are being absorbed by ANDA from the first moment.

Carmen Salinas is ill and betrayed by her own family. Photo: Reformation.

This news is really sad, because no one expected betrayal to come to Carmelita Salinas on behalf of his family and in one of the moments in which everyone is concerned about his state of health and there is even talk that he will never wake up and disconnect it.

The specialists, three neurologists, determined that the damage to Salinas’s brain is irreversible and cannot be operated on, in addition to the fact that the affected area was consciousness, which is why the actress cannot wake up.

Even after making sure that the famous woman signed an advance directive in which she asked that in this type of case she wishes to be disconnected and not stay alive thanks to life support. It is rumored that the family would be considering the possibility of taking her to the United States to have more options. Meanwhile, her friends, colleagues, followers, family and others continue to pray for the miracle to come for the dear Carmelita.