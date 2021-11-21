Carmen Salinas, your doctors reveal What would happen if you wake up? | Instagram

Carmen Salinas has not yet reacted from the coma in which she has remained since last November 11 after presenting a “stroke.”

The actressCarmen Salinas has lain in a coma for the past few weeks and hopes of recovery seem increasingly unattainable for the artist from 82 years.

However, it was the doctors who would make known what would happen to the health of the “copycat“If he were to wake up from the coma he’s in today.

If Carmen Salinas, also known as “The Corcholata“If he wakes up from his coma, he will not return to work in the short term, according to the team of specialists.

Carmen Salinas Lozano, could not return to work since she must concentrate on her rehabilitation, so she will have to put aside her artistic career, at least for a time.

It should be remembered that the histrionic was collaborating on the new Televisa soap opera, “My fortune is to love you“, so if the”theatrical businesswoman“If he reacted, this is what would happen, the specialists mention.

You will have to focus on your health, which implies, you will have to withdraw from the middle of the show, at least for a while.

The relatives of the originally from Torreón, Coahuila, were in charge of letting the public know through a statement on the actress’s Instagram account.

To the general public and the media: Through this medium, we inform that on the instructions of the doctors, Mrs. Carmén Salinas, in the event that she regained consciousness, would have to undergo a rehabilitation that would not allow her to have a work activity at short term.

This, due to the fact that she was fulfilling various projects, can be seen in the statement that circulated from the artist’s Instagram account:

In the same way, they point out that they continue to pray for the health of the also political figure, Carmen Salinas Lozano.