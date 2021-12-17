Last Friday, December 10, the entertainment world woke up to the unfortunate news that confirmed that the leading actress, Carmen Salinas died after suffering a stroke that caused her to go into a coma. The news shocked all the celebrities of the show, who remembered with great affection that at the beginning of this 2021 the actress opened the doors of her house.

On her YouTube channel, the star of “Loving you is my fortune” He uploaded a video where he showed off each and every one of the corners that he has in his luxurious property in Mexico City, where he apparently suffered his health decompensation. In the images we see that Carmen Salinas placeholder image It has a house decorated in shades of white; Also, most of their furniture is expensive and oversized.

This is your luxurious home in CDMX

The property was built, which alone allowed us to appreciate the visits made in the interior, hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, library, bedrooms and several bathrooms.

In addition to having very different touches in the decoration, the property also has its own style in some of its furniture, which was designed by the people themselves just as they did with their kitchen.

“I design and design my kitchen. Mirador, it is like a small house. There is no way to brick and then brick because the kitchen swells and decomposes and nothing like that happens,” he explains in a video he showed for his company. home. Dish

The kitchen has brick walls and is spacious and very well distributed. There she had a white dresser, stainless steel appliances, and space for a circular dining table for five brown chairs with a chestnut top.

living room

In the living room, which is located only on one side of the main room and the stairs that connect to the second floor, there are two green armchairs.

Here, she has also made use of a coffee table, two coffee-colored side tables, a fireplace, and some photos of her loved ones.

The main part

The main room draws attention with its sofa with floral carpet and wooden coffee table, as well as a side table in different frames. There are several pictures on the wall, while the lighting is provided by an antique chandelier.

library

The library houses a large library of books, where Carmelita not only has hundreds of books, but also has a number of awards that she received throughout her career.

There he also has a sofa with a floral rug, a desk with a computer, and many of his cartoons throughout the years.

Bedroom

Her bedroom consists of a large bed with a brown headboard and a mix of white and chestnut bedding.

There is also a small table with a mirrored bedside table, an altar for deceased loved ones, several paintings of angels and saints, as well as some gold-framed paintings. bath

Your bedroom bathroom is quite small, with enough space for the vanity, toilet, and shower with a see-through screen.

The space in the room was so small that Carmen Salinas had to organize all the items she uses for her personal care.

