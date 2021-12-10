Carmen Salinas Where and at what time will it be the evening? | Instagram

Carmen Salinas lost her life during the night of last Thursday in the hospital where she remained after almost two months of having presented a cerebral hemorrhage.

The actress Mexican, Carmen Salinas, originally from Torreón Coahuila, who with her charismatic character became one of the most beloved in Mexico, finally left last Thursday night, December 9, How, when and where will it be veiled? We tell you the details.

The theatrical businesswoman, Carmen Salinas also known for being the producer of the work “Adventuress“, among other facets, was transferred in the first hours at the fun3rar! to Gayosso de Félix Cuevas, located in the Colonia del Valle south of Mexico City.

Carmen Salinas Where and at what time will it be the evening? Photo: Instagram Capture

The remains of the beloved actress and politics, Carmen Salinas Lozano will be veiled from 11:30 in the morning and from early hours until now.

The relatives of “Carmelita” have been present at the funeral home, since it was precisely the family of the appreciated “copycat“Who will announce in the early hours of this Friday the place and time where the funeral will be held around the”Mexican producer“.

This for later, going to their homes where a more private mourning ceremony will be held among the loved ones of Carmen Salinas, according to the information that circulates until now.

The actress of “My fortune is to love you“, she would have remained in a coma and on assisted respiration, dealt with several ups and downs in the middle of her health crisis and finally death with the character of”The Corcholata“He left last Thursday night.

A statement that circulated on social networks by relatives of Carmen Salinas Lozano confirmed the sad news.

For his painful passion, have mercy on us all over the world. With deep thought, we inform you that the first actress Carmen Salinas has failed today, December 9, 2021, it can be seen in the text that accompanies the image.

The actress, producer, politician and businesswoman would debut on Mexican television with the novel “The neighborhood“In 1968, he participated in more than 20 soap operas, more than 100 films and dozens of plays where he won the hearts of the people.

After confirming the news of his departure, the producer of Carmen Salinas Lozano, Juan Osorio, dedicated a few words of farewell to the famous for her love of the “Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara”.