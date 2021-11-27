VLA reporter Carmen Salinas makes a painful request to her daughter | Instagram

Really unfortunate! They claim that a reporter from Come the joy He located the daughter of Carmen Salinas, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas to ask her for material to prepare the report on her departure.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv and with good reason, the daughter of Carmen Salinas Lozano She would speak very angrily to the producer of the TV Azteca morning to complain about the actions of the reporter in charge of Flor Rubio, and he would not have taken the call; However, the one who did take care of the daughter of the first Mexican actress was Sergio Sepúlveda, associate producer.

Very annoying, Maria Eugenia Plascencia He would have gone to the production to complain that the reporter called him in a very inopportune way to ask him for material for his mother’s departure, just in these moments when the family is looking for hope since the producer also continues in a delicate state but stable.

The reporter would have asked Carmelita Salinas’ daughter for photographs and others to put together the “buzzard” content, the same one that they call the one they have prepared for when a famous person leaves so as not to be unprepared.

Carmen Salinas, a VLA reporter, makes a painful request to her daughter. Photo: Instagram.

Obviously the Salinas family took this call as something in very bad taste and that it probably affected the emotional stability of María Eugenia, who has struggled to maintain at all times the hope that the 82-year-old actress will wake up.

It should be noted that last Friday good news was shared about the health of the actress from My fortune is loving you; however, this does not mean a major change that could wake her up.

The granddaughter of Carmen Salinas placeholder image indicated that the CT scans have shown that the bleeding in her grandmother’s brain has decreased and is expected to continue like this, it is said that it may be 30 days or more until her brain disappears and continues to deflate, to be able to see in what conditions it remains the same.

Although these words mean hope, the four specialists who have valued “La Corcholata” have been clear that the affected area is consciousness and would not wake up; there would not even be any antecedent that someone in those conditions has woken up.

Against everything, María Eugenia has decided to keep her mother connected and alive waiting for her to wake up, for this reason a trachostomy and gastrostomy was performed on the actress, so that the long wait is more comfortable for her and in the best conditions.