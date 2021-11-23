It was last November 11 when it was announced that the first actress Carmen Salinas had been hospitalized after she was found in her bathroom unconscious while taking a shower.

The former deputy of Mexican origin arrived at her home after the recordings of the novel “My fortune is loving you”; After dinner he went to take a shower, and after a long wait his family and workers went to see what was happening.

That same day it was announced that Salinas had fallen into a natural coma and was reported as serious because he was in intensive care in a hospital in the southern part of Mexico City.

Since then, his health has been very intermittent, because it was even said that he will no longer wake up due to his serious situation, or that if he did, the stroke had left irreparable problems.

It has been her relatives who have been in charge of sharing some details of her state of health, and the last one indicates that “Carmelita” will be subjected to a series of procedures to avoid infection.

The actress is reported as stable. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

It was the night of last Monday, November 22, when her granddaughter Carmen Plascencia and her nephew Gustavo Briones shared that the former deputy will undergo a tracheostomy and gastrostomy this for one so that the cleaning of phlegm and feeding are easier to perform.

“We are going to start with the processes that are followed, which is the tracheostomy, which will be done tomorrow (November 23), and on Thursday (November 25) they will do the gastrostomy … Intubation hurts the vocal cords and the lips. She is at risk of infections ”, assured the relatives.

It should be noted that in previous days, some neurologists who evaluated the 82-year-old actress assured that she no longer woke up; However, the family has shared that they have already started to make some moves on their own.

Just two days after the actress was hospitalized, it was revealed that she suffered from severe bleeding, which was getting worse and worse, but a new CT scan showed that the bleeding is decreasing.

The actress could wake up with big problems. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

His granddaughter shared that the recovery is quite slow, but that it has been reported as stable and it is a matter of carrying out a series of procedures to make her condition even more favorable.

What is a tracheostomy and gastrostomy?

It should be noted that before the tragedy, the actress was part of the cast of the new Televisa telenovela, “My fortune is loving you”, alongside David Zepeda and Susana Gonzáles.

But according to relatives, it was said that if he wakes up, the star will not be able to return to work, as he will have to undergo rehabilitation and a series of treatments.

It seems that Carmelita will be replaced in the soap opera. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

And it is that although they do not present any danger, many fans have wondered what the two surgeries that Carmelita will have to undergo consist of.

The first of these is a tracheostomy, and according to the portal, Medlineplus.com, it is an opening in front of the neck that is made during an emergency procedure or planned surgery; it is about forming an airway for people who cannot:

Breathing on their own Who cannot breathe well That they have an obstruction that affects their breathing.

It should be noted that this procedure is very important, because you must be very careful to contract an infection as there are some people who need it for the rest of their lives.

Gastrostomy

Medlineplus.com points out that the procedure is also known as a PEG; a flexible feeding tube is placed through the abdominal wall into the stomach, and is performed in people who cannot swallow properly, or take enough food by mouth to be healthy, and allows to receive:

Nutrition Administration of fluids and / or medications directly into the stomach, bypassing the mouth and esophagus.

His nephew assures that the procedures are not risky. Photo: IG / carmensalinas_56

