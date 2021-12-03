Carmen Salinas will go to the United States next week, they say | Instagram

Hope or a mistake? It has transpired that supposedly Maria Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, daughter of the first actress Carmen Salinas has decided that her mother be transferred to the United States, something that was already rumored, but now they indicate that this could happen within the next week.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Carmen Salinas Lozano She could be transferred to the United States in search of medical attention and another opinion in the face of her dismal health and natural coma.

Quiroz indicated that according to some media, the actress’s only daughter would have already made this decision; however, it was something the family wanted to keep tight until the time came, something that could not be contained.

In the popular YouTube program, it was detailed that Carmelita Salinas would be transferred in a medical helicopter that would be facilitated thanks to a politician, this to guarantee her health stability during the trip.

It should be noted that four specialists determined that the producer would not wake up, since the damage that her stroke would have caused was irreversible and in the area of ​​consciousness; in addition to the fact that there was no medical history that someone in that condition had woken up.

Although the family has shown unity in public, it is said that there have been fights and serious discrepancies between some of its members, especially his nephew Gustavio Briones and his daughter, as Briones would be upset with the decision to keep Salinas with life for weeks, months, years or whatever it takes.

Briones’s argument and something that other people have also shared is that Carmen Salinas placeholder image He would have signed his advance directive with which he asked that when he fell into health situations like the one he is currently in, he wished that he not be kept with artificial life.

Various friends and colleagues from the show have given their opinion and been singled out for indicating that the best thing for one of the most beloved characters in the show would be to rest and go to the side of his beloved son Pedrito.

Shortly before Carmelita suffered the stroke, she would have remembered some of her loved ones who have already left, such as her son Pedro Plascencia Salinas and her dear companion and friend Chato Cejudo. The suffering of Carmen Salinas is something the actress has learned to live with since her son’s departure more than 25 years ago; however, something he never got over.