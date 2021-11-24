Carmen Salinas, Mhoni Vidente claims to be able to wake her up | Reform

It could wake her up! It is said that Mhoni Seer He has assured to be in contact with the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas, this after the stroke that has kept her in a coma for two weeks ago.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the famous Cuban Mhoni Vidente would have shared that almost every night she has dreamed of Carmen Salinas Lozano and talked with her, giving her the same producer the indications to wake her up from the natural coma in which she finds herself.

The Cuban seer has taken advantage of social networks and the media to ask the family of the Televisa star to be able to be close to Carmen Salinas, because according to Mhoni Vidente, the actress would be being harmed by a witchcraft job and would have the procedure to be able to wake her up.

It may interest you: Octavio Ocaña, they reveal supposed heir, his son? Nerea?

According to Quiroz, this request that Mhoni had made publicly had already been made personally with the family of the actress of My fortune is Amarte over the phone and it would be his nephew and right hand, Gustavo Briones who revealed it.

What was not revealed was if indeed the family will agree that the popular fortune teller is close to Carmen Salinas in order to keep her word and the famous woman finally wakes up from the coma in which she is.

LISTEN TO WHAT DAEL SHARED HERE

Carmen Salinas, Mhoni Vidente claims to be able to wake her up. Photo: Instagram.

Last Tuesday Carmen Salinas placeholder image She underwent tracheostomy surgery as indicated by the doctors and relatives of the artistic businesswoman, it was said that this procedure would help the star to breathe better and her lungs would be cleared of phlegm. A gastrostomy was also detailed to feed her in a better way and to take advantage of all the nutrients that are offered to her.

Despite the risks that these interventions could mean and fortunately, Carmelita was successful and is in recovery; It has been shared that within his delicate state of health he is stable.

It is worth remembering that there have been four specialists who have indicated that Salinas’ brain damage is irreversible and that it occurred in the area of ​​consciousness, so they do not expect him to wake up, nor is there a history of someone in his conditions have done it. Even with these discouraging prognoses, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, daughter of the actress has decided to keep her on life support and alive, waiting for the miracle to come and finally wake up.