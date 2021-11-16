Carmen Salinas could wake up, they say, did the miracle come? | Reform

Has the miracle come? They assure that there could be new hope for the health of the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas, because if the diagnosis has changed and with it, the possibility that the famous producer will open her eyes.

To be said by Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, the nephew and right hand of Carmen Salinas LozanoGustavo Briones would have shared on the morning of November 16 that the situation of the famous “Corchilata” could change from a bleak outlook to hope in the light of the road.

He allegedly shared that the specialists who are treating Carmelita Salinas They indicated that the actress’s diagnosis would have changed from a stroke to a cerebral hemorrhage and that this would imply that by deflating her brain there could be hope that she would finally wake up.

It should be noted that Quiroz was firm in emphasizing that it is a hope, but not a fact, nor is it known if this would happen in the short term; He also added that there are two main and specialized medications that are being given to the famous, one to protect her lungs and one more to deflate her brain.

These words would change the situation of Carmen Salinas placeholder image from totally irreversible to a small hope that the 82-year-old artist will return home and to her life. It was said until yesterday that the situation in Salinas was completely irreversible and that the damage was such that his capacity for consciousness would have been affected and awakening would be impossible.

Despite this devastating diagnosis that had been given by three expert neurologists, Carmelita Salinas’ daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas, resisted the idea of ​​disconnecting her mother, despite the fact that she herself had determined that in a situation well, out of this mode.

It transpired yesterday that the actress’s family had been taken from the hospital, allowing only one person to stay in it after a strong quarrel by María Eugenia and Gustavio Briones, since she would have ordered to buy a special mattress for that the long stay in the hospital did not affect his mother, ensuring that even if it were weeks, months or years, his mother would not be disconnected.

Upon hearing this situation and knowing the will of Doña Carmen and her desire to be by the side of her son Pedro Plascencia, who lost his life more than 27 years ago, Gustavio Briones became quite upset with María Eugenia and even disrespectful.